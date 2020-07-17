Britain’s Princess Beatrice marries property tycoon, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Britain’s Princess Beatrice married property tycoon, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on Friday in a small ceremony attended by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other royals.

The private wedding ceremony was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, after the couple was made to cancel plans for a larger event in May due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The small ceremony was attended by the queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family members,’’ Buckingham Palace said, referring to the queen’s husband, Prince Philip.

“The wedding between Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines,’’ the palace said.

The queen normally worships in the All Saints chapel while staying at nearby Windsor Castle, her main home outside London.

She and her husband of 72 years, 99-year-old Prince Philip, left London for Windsor Castle in April as a precuation amid the pandemic, the royal family said.

Wedding ceremonies have been allowed in England since July 4, with a limit of 30 guests who must all maintain social distancing.

Beatrice, 31, and Edorado Mapelli Mozzi, 37, got engaged in Italy in 2019, the palace said earlier.

Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, took an engagement photograph of the couple in Italy.

“It’s been a long time coming, and you two are meant to be,’’ Eugenie said in an Instagram post, congratulating her sister on her engagement.

Beatrice and Eugenie are the daughters of the queen’s son, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York.

Eugenie, 30, married her long-term boyfriend, events manager Jack Brooksbank, in October 2018

