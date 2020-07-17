A week before the lockdown was declared in Abuja, a 16-year-old girl was beaten with a knife and stabbed repeatedly with a pair of scissors by her aunt, Juliet Nnadi, an officer with the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NCDC). The 16-year-old, according to neighbours, was brutalised by her aunt and went through untold hardship. “Many […]

The post Broken Girls and Broken Boys – Trapped Under COVID-19 lockdown (Part II) appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Broken Girls and Broken Boys – Trapped Under COVID-19 lockdown (Part II) appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...