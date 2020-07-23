BRT management sad over killing of another pedestrian in Ikorodu

Mr Fola Tinubu, Managing Director, Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), on Thursday expressed sadness over the accident that killed another person at Owode-Onirin area of Ikorodu.

Tinubu told Newsmen in Lagos, while reacting to the incident involving the company’s bus, that police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tinubu said: “We don’t know the full gist yet, but Police are still investigating it.

“All we know is that a person died while trying to cross the BRT lane at Owode-Onirin area in Ikorodu.

“It is unfortunate; we are sad that another life is lost. We need to know exactly what transpired first before we know what to do.

“I have given them my words that if it was the driver’s fault, I will make sure that police fully prosecute him, but we cannot rush to judgment now.”

He said that he had met with the chairman of people working at Owode-Onirin and the victim’s elder brother.

Tinubu said that BRT management had consoled and condoled with the family of the victim and the people.

While appealing to people to wait for police to conclude their investigation, the managing director said that driver of the bus was already with the police.

He said that the body of the deceased had been taken to Ilorin in Kwara for burial, according to Islamic rite.

“May Allah forgive him, and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus. We will work with the family to make sure they are compensated,” he said.

Tinubu said that the firm would keep working on the company’s drivers and make sure that it continues to train them.

“We will continue to tell them to be more vigilant, and also reduce their speed. We will also continue to monitor our drivers.

“We are doing everything possible to deal with the situation, but we are very sad that another life is lost.

”People should always make use of the pedestrian bridges,” he said.

Some angry motorcyclists, and sympathisers who witnessed the incident, had threatened mayhem and planned to vandalise the BRT Bus involved in the accident.

It also reports that the accident was the second in the area as Mrs Grace Okeleke, wife of the Head of Public Relations, Globacom, Andrew Okeleke, was crushed to death in Ikorodu.

