Buhari appoints 2 new deputy commissioners for NAICOM

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Alhaji Sabiu Abubakar and Mr Oba Oluniyi, as Deputy Commissioners for Insurance in the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The approval is contained in a statement issued by Mr Rasaaq Salami, NAICOM's Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, in Abuja on Monday.

Salami stated that Abubakar would be the Deputy Commissioner (Technical) while Oluniyi would serve as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Finance and Administration (F&A).

The statement noted that both appointments would take effect from July 17, for an initial tenure of five years. (NAN)

