Buhari approves tenure extension for NSCDC boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a six-month tenure extension for the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

Muhammadu’s media assistant, Ekunola Gbenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

There have been insinuations that Buhari had approved a 5-year extension to the NSCDC boss’ tenure, which was to end on July 17, 2020, but the statement said the rumour was not true.

He said the “fake news” was being peddled by some mischief-makers who wanted to cause problems in the NSCDC.

“This is misleading and mischievous and it should be disregarded by the general public,” Muhammadu stressed.

The six months extension approved for him through the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is with effect from July 17, 2020.

“The minister graciously recommended this extension of tenure due to the track record of innovative programmes in the Corps as well as the need to consolidate some of the on-going projects,” the NSCDC boss disclosed.

While advising journalists to always verify their information before going to the press, he vowed not to be deterred by antics of critics as he had a clear vision of what he wanted to achieve as a CG.

