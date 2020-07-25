Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated a former Federal Commissioner for Information, retired Major General I.B.M Haruna, on his 80th birthday.

Buhari in a letter to the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, said he was delighted to felicitate with him and wished him continued good health, strength and sound mind.

“Yours is a life that has impacted our country in diverse ways, and you deserve all the accolades that can come your way as you attain this landmark age,” he said.

“You contributed in no mean way in the war of peace to keep Nigeria one, and thereafter served as Quarter Master General, Nigerian Army, and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, among others.

“Under your tenure as Federal Commissioner for Information (1975-1977), the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) were established. Also indelibly imprinted in our history were your roles as the chairman, Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC 77), chairman, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Chairman, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum, and many others.

“Your people know your worth, and they gave you the title, Walin Garkida, and you continue to serve them faithfully,” the president added.

The post Buhari celebrates with Gen. I.B.M Haruna at 80 appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...