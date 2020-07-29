Buhari chairs 10th virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing the 10 virtual federal cabinet meeting holding at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is being attended physically by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and eight ministers.

Also in attendance are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

The ministers are the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, Informatoon and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Power, Saleh Mamman.

The Head of Service (HOS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating from their various offices in Abuja.

After the National Anthem, the FEC observed a minute silence in honour of former minister in charge of railways in the First Republic,Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq, who died on Saturday morning.

The SGF had earlier in a condolence message to the Abdul-Rasaq family said their Patriarch will be remembered for his selfless and meritorious service to the nation and to humanity.

Mustapha on behalf of the council had said had “the legacies of Alhaji Folorunso Abdul-Rasaq, lawyer, politician, businessman, distinguished administrator, educationist and community leader will forever remain with us.”

