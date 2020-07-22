Buhari chairs 9th virtual FEC, honours Isa Funtua

President Muhmmadu Buhari is currently chairing the 9th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the commencement of the meeting, after the recitation of the National Anthem, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, called for a minute silence in honour of late Malam Isa Funtua, who passed away on Monday.

The FEC meeting, which took off about 10am, was being attended physically by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the SGF, Mustapha; the Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).

Majority of the ministers are attending virtually.

However, those in attendance physically include the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are: Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola; Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; and the Minister of State for Education, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

