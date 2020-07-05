Buhari Commends Nigerian Undergraduate who Returned a Loaded Wallet and Refused to be Compensated

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

THANK YOU FOR PROJECTING VALUES OF HONESTY AND DECORUM, PRESIDENT BUHARI TELLS IKENNA NWEKE, WHO MADE THE COUNTRY PROUD IN JAPAN

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings and commendation to a Nigerian doctorate student in University of Tsukuba, Japan, Mr Ikenna Nweke, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police, and also turned down offer of a percentage by the authorities.

President Buhari salutes Nweke for projecting the values of honesty, integrity and contentment that should be the hallmark of a people, noting that good virtues and propriety are the hallmark of every culture in Nigeria, while crimes and criminalities are exceptions.

The President believes Nweke’s behaviour, coming at a period that the country needs a positive spotlight and close-up on its real values, clearly signposts what should hold the nation together, inspired by solid foundations laid by most families, religious bodies and communities for success in life.

President Buhari wishes Nweke all the best in his studies and work as a teaching assistant in same university, urging all Nigerians, home and abroad, to keep celebrating the age-old, irreplaceable attributes of honesty and decorum, and shun the microwaved, get-rich-quick tendencies that bring individual and collective shame.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 4, 2020

