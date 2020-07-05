Buhari condemns Boko Haram’s attack on UN helicopter in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in Abuja condemned what he called “the dastardly attack on UN aid helicopter in the Northeast on Saturday by the Boko Haram terrorists”.

In a reaction to the reports of the incident, Malam Garba Shehu, one of the president’s spokesmen, quoted Buhari to have said:

“This latest cowardly attack on the UN humanitarian helicopter is yet another desperate rear guard action by the Boko Haram terrorists who have been under intense pressure from the Nigerian military.

“Let me reassure the international community and Nigerians that this latest cowardly attack on a UN helicopter which claimed the lives of two people, including a five-year-old baby, would not go without severe consequences.

“Boko Haram terrorists are clearly on the back foot and their increasing attacks on innocent civilians, including UN humanitarian workers, was part of their desperation to prove that they are strong in order to cover up their dwindling fortunes.”

According to the president, the security of foreigners and Nigerians remain the top priority of his administration, adding “we shall leave no stone unturned until we eliminate these remorseless enemies of humanity”.

Buhari however underscored the need for all humanitarian and other aid workers in the region to, at all times, properly coordinate movements – air or land, with the Theatre Commander and other military authorities.

Meanwhile, The Nigerian Army on Sunday donated bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil to victims of banditry drawn from communities in Kaura Namoda Emirate of Zamfara.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the donation through the Army Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Njoku.

Buratai said that the gesture was to complement efforts of the federal and state governments.

“This will complement the palliatives being extended to the Nigerian populace by the federal and state governments during this COVID-19 pandemic as well as portray the army in a positive light,’’ he said.

He also said the gesture was part of the army’s cooperate social responsibility, and urged the residents to continue to give credible information to flush out criminals from their areas.

Responding, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Asha, thanked the army for the gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army is giving palliatives to the poor and vulnerable simultaneously in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory as part of activities marking its 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebration

Advertisements