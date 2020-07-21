Buhari forwards 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP to Senate for approval

The Senate on Tuesday received from President Muhammadu Buhari, the 2021 – 2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The MTEF/FSP document forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval was accompanied with a letter read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “It is with pleasure that I forward the 2021 – 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) for the kind consideration and approval of the Distinguished Senate.

“Let me seize this opportunity to express my deep gratitude for the cooperation, support and commitment of the leadership and distinguished members of the Senate in our collective efforts to sustain the restoration of the January – December financial year.

“In line with our commitment, we have worked very hard to achieve an earlier submission of the MTEF/FSP. This is to allow the National Assembly enough time to perform its important constitutional duty of reviewing the framework.

“I herewith forward the 2021 – 2023 MTEF/FSP as the 2021 budget of the Federal Government will be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved 2021 – 2023 MTEF/FSP. I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious legislative action on the submission.”

The Senate also on Tuesday received another request from President Buhari for the confirmation of Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu as Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Abia State.

“Pursuant to paragraph 14 (3) of Part one of the third schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu as Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Abia State in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” President Buhari’s letter reads.

Meanwhile, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, announced the appointment of Ibrahim El-Ladan as Acting Clerk of the Senate during plenary.

According to him, Ladan was appointed Acting Clerk of the Senate on Friday, 17th day of July, 2020.

