Buhari has delivered on all campaign promises — Gov Bagudu

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, says that President Muhammad Buhari has delivered on the three cardinal promises he made during the 2015 electioneering campaign.

The governor stated this in his Sallah message on Friday, in Birnin Kebbi, saying security was better than how the president took over the country.

He added that the fight against corruption had attained a feat in the country while accountability had significantly improved.

According to him, the people of Kebbi State were a living testimony for the prevailing peace in the country, noting that Kebbi could be adjudged as one of the peaceful states in the country.

Bagudu had also commended the president for his confidence in one of the illustrious son of the state, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He said: “On security, there are increasing efforts by the security agencies to bolster peace and security in the nation.

“Currently, there is no territory of the country that is under the control of insurgents like it was inherited.

“Buhari succeeded in turning around the economy of the country, as he pledged.

“Buhari had successfully delivered on all the three cardinal promises which he promised during his 2015 campaign.

“Kebbi State has also remained one of the most peaceful states.”

