Buhari joins Afenifere to mourn leader, PA Fasanmi

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, in mourning the passing of Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, describing his death as a big loss to the nation.

Buhari, in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, condoled with the people, Governments of Osun and Ekiti, family members, friends and associates of the elder statesman.

He acknowledged that Pa Fasanmi was a member of both the House of Representatives and the Senate where he distinguished himself politically.

The president said that the elder statesman always stood for the truth, especially on issues related to the uplifting of the downtrodden.

Buhari affirmed that Fasanmi’s wise counsels borne out of humility, deep reflection, diligent studies and experience, would be sorely missed by governments at different levels.

The president stated that the late elder statesman regularly and willingly listened to leaders, and always had good advice on way going forward.

Buhari said, as an ardent follower and prodigy of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the fearless and consistent Afenifere leader lived to serve his people and the nation.

He maintained that the progressive ideals that late Pa Fasanmi projected, impacted greatly and provided a road map on development at state and federal levels.

Buhari noted, ”the efforts of Fasanmi in the founding and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy will be remembered, and posterity will be glad for his great sacrifices.”

The president prayed that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the departed leader and comfort his family.

The death of PA Fasanmi was confirmed on July 25 in a statement signed by one of his children, Folabi Fasanmi, who said the nonagenarian died peacefully on July 22 in Osogbo, Osun.

