President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Jonathan arrived at Aso Rock about 11 am and proceeded to President Buhari’s office. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had recently appointed the Nigerian former President to head the political reconciliation in Mali […]

The post Buhari, Jonathan in closed-door meeting appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...