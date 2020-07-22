Buhari Makes New INEC Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has made a new appointment at the Independent National Electoral Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to approve the appointment of Chukwuemeka Chukwuka as the INEC Commissioner representing Abia State.

Buhari’s new INEC appointment was made known in an executive communication read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, July 22 at the plenary.

The letter reads in part: “I am delighted to forward the name of Mr Chukwuemeka Chukwuka as INEC Commissioner nominee representing Anambra State.

“This is in consonance with section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended.”

The senate president referred President Buhari’s letter to the Senate Committee on INEC to revert in two weeks time.

It was earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari nominated 27 persons as Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday read a letter from the presidency requesting the confirmation of the 27 nominees in compliance with the provision of the section 14(3)(a) of the

Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.

The letter,as seen by the media, was dated February 27 and signed by Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo at the time he was acting on President Muhammadu Buhari’s behalf.

But the letter was at the office of Mr. Saraki on Tuesday, February 21.

Since March 4, 33 states have been without RECs, who head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at sub-national units, the commission confirmed.

Therefore, even when the 27 nominees are confirmed, six states will still not have RECs.

Below is the full list of 27 nominees and their states:

1. Godswill Obioma, Abia (new appointment);

2. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa (new appointment);

3. Ahmed Makama, Bauchi (reappointment);

4. James Apam, Benue (new appointment);

5. Mike Igini, Delta (reappointment);

6. Nwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi (new appointment);

7. Iloh Chuks, Enugu (new appointment);

8. Hussaini Pai, FCT (reappointment);

9. Sadiq Musa, Kaduna (reappointment);

10. Jibrin Zarewa, Kano (reappointment);

11. Asmau Maikudi, Katsina (new appointment);

12. Mahmuda Isah Kebbi (new appointment);

13. Samuel Egwu, Kogi (new appointment)

14. Rufus Akeju, Lagos (reappointment);

15. Mustapha Zubairu, Niger (new appointment);

16. Agboke Olaleke, Ogun (new appointment);

17. Sam Olumekun, Ondo (reappointment);

18. Abdulganiyu Raji, Oyo (new appointment);

19. Riskuwa Shehu, Sokoto (new appointment);

20. Kasim Geidam, Yobe (reappointment);

21. Bello Mahmud, Zamfara (new appointment);

22. Nentawe Yilwada, Plateau (new appointment);

23. Umar Ibrahim, Taraba (new appointment);

24. Emeka Joseph, Imo (new appointment);

25. Obo Effanga, Cross River (new appointment);

26. Francis Ezeonu, Anambra (new appointment);

and

27. Briyai Frankland, Bayelsa (new appointment).

