Buhari mourns American rights activists

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the United States Government and citizens, as well as other world leaders in mourning the passing of two iconic civil rights activists, John Robert Lewis, 80 and Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.’’ Vivian, 95,

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said that their courage and sacrifice in standing for the truth went beyond the borders of their country.

“John Lewis and Rev. Cordy Tindell Vivian were transformative leaders who worked with others to change the unwanted situations of blacks in their country and the world over. They left enduring legacies that will never be forgotten. We are all deprived by their passing,” he also said.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the civil rights activists, and heal the nation of the deep pain of loss.

