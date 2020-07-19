Buhari mourns dead American activists

From Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari has sent condolences to the people and government of the United States of America (USA) over the deaths of two American activists; John Robert Lewis and Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian.

The President, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the duo as transformative leaders who devoted their lives to the freedom and well being of black people in the US and other parts of the world.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins the United States Government and citizens, and other world leaders in mourning the passing of two iconic civil rights activists, John Robert Lewis, 80 and Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian, 95, affirming that their courage and sacrifice in standing for the truth went beyond the borders of their country”, the statement said.

Quoting the President’s words, the statement said “John Lewis and Rev. Cordy Tindell Vivian were transformative leaders who worked with others to change the unwanted situations of blacks in their country and the world over. They left enduring legacies that will never be forgotten. We are all deprived by their passing.”

The President prayed that the Almighty God would receive the souls of the civil rights activists, and heal the nation of the deep pain of loss.aa

