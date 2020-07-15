City News

Buhari mourns death of Nigeria’s first female combat pilot Tolulope Arotile

By
0
Post Views: Visits 150

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed shock over the passing of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, condoling with the family on the loss of such a promising officer, whose short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in peace and security. Arotile was the first female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force. […]

The post Buhari mourns death of Nigeria’s first female combat pilot Tolulope Arotile appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Group sensitises Lagos youths on dangers of drug abuse

Previous article

Kano lawmakers recommend castration as punishment for rape

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in City News