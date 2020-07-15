Buhari mourns death of Nigeria’s first female combat pilot Tolulope Arotile

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed shock over the passing of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, condoling with the family on the loss of such a promising officer, whose short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in peace and security. Arotile was the first female combat helicopter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force. […]

