The 320-kilometre standard gauge rail line connecting the port city of Warri, Delta State and Itakpe, Okene in Kogi State including the station buildings has been declared reading for commissioning. The operational hub of the rail line located in Agbor, Delta State, has also been named after the immediate past president of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan. […]

The post Buhari names Agbor train station after Goodluck Jonathan appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...