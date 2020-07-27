Buhari names rail stations after Saraki, Soyinka, Tinubu, others

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/Aladja/Warri corridors after some citizens. Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi in a statement by his spokesman, Eric Ojiekwe, said that the deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at […]

