Buhari names train station after Jonathan

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renaming of the Agbor train station, the biggest train station on the Itapke-Warri rail line after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this on Saturday while inspecting the extent of work done on the Central rail line that will be extended to Abuja in the future.

“The station was named after Goodluck Jonathan and the President approved it. Agbor station and the yard was named after president Jonathan,” he said.

Our Correspondent reports that all the train stations on the corridor have been completed.

Amaechi expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the line.

“When you see a good job, don’t ask questions. The camera will show that this is a good job, this is the Goodluck Jonathan Agbor Station which incorporates the railway facilities,” he said.

According to him, Julius Berger, CCECC and Team, the consultant have all done a good job.

He, however, expressed worry over the maintenance culture.

“We will know if NRC will do a good job when they manage it properly because the issue is maintenance. I don’t want to come here in the next four, five years and it looks worn out. I have seen the toilet facilities they look good but typical of us. I hope in the next five years it will be intact because in Kubwa now, those things look worn out. If you break anything, replace it or repair it. I think we should learn to maintain the infrastructure that we inherit,” he said.

