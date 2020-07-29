Buhari, Obi excited as Adesina is cleared of ethical misconduct

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and one-time Anambra State Governor Peter Obi were on Tuesday excited, following the clearance of African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina by an independent review panel.

Dr. Adesina was exonerated from 16 allegations of ethical misconduct levelled against him as the chief executive of the AfDB.

Congratulating the AfDB boss for coming out clean of all allegations, President Buhari said the bill of health given to him has validated his competence to further lead the organisation.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, the President said: “President Muhammadu Buhari warmly rejoices with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, on the clearing of all allegations against him by an anonymous group, and further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

“President Buhari congratulates AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr Adesina’s response.

“The President commends the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

“President Buhari believes the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period, and serve as impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities, while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

“The President urges Dr Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.”

Also hailing Adesina’s exoneration, the former Anambra governor threw his weight behind his second term as AfDB chief executive.

Reacting to the news of Adesina’s vindication by the committee led by Mary Robinson, former President of the Republic of Ireland and a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Obi said: “I am, like every well-meaning Nigerian, very delighted at the high level of integrity on display in the clearance of AfDB President, Dr. Adesina, by the Mary Robinson-led committee.”

