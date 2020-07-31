Buhari Observes Sallah At Home With Family

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrated Eid-el Kabir with his family in the State House Abuja.

Buhari in a tweet in his verified twitter handle @Mbuhari said: “I observed the Eid-El Kabir prayers at home with my family, this morning, in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. Once again I wish us all a safe and happy Eid. #EidMubarak”

He said: ” I wish all Muslims a happy and fulfilling Eid El Kabir celebration. We can create the greatest impact by putting into practice the noble teachings of our religion. We must put the fear of God in our daily activities in order to make our society better.”

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya Friday joined other Muslims in the state to observe the Eid prayer with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocol. The Eid prayer, which took place at the central Jumma’at mosque, Emir’s palace, Gombe was led by the Deputy Chief Imam of Gombe, Ustaz Aliyu Hammari and was also attended by the Emir of Gombe Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll, top government functionaries and other faithful. Governor Yahaya had earlier in a goodwill message, enjoined the people of the state to imbibe the lessons of Eid el-Kabir which connote sacrifice, love, unity and obedience and demonstrate same in their daily lives for the good of the society and humanity at large. Fielding questions after the 2 raka’at prayer, Governor Yahaya said Eid el-Kabir is a period of sharing and caring and therefore enjoined the citizenry to continue to show love , compassion and support to those in need, especially at this trying period of covid-19 pandemic. He also called on the diverse people of the state to continue to live in peace with one another regardless of the differences, just he called for sustained prayers for peace, security and an end to the global pandemic of COVID-19. The Governor wished the Muslim Ummah a peaceful and blessed Eid celebration.

