Buhari presides over 10th virtual FEC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 10th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started by 10am with the rendition of the national anthem immediately President Buhari entered the Chamber.

There was a minute silence in honour of the father of Kwara State Governor, the late Abdulganiyu Abdulrazak, who was a minister of railway in the first republic.

Physically present at the virtual FEC are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

The Ministers present are the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmoud and the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

Other Ministers are to participate from their various offices in Abuja.

