Buhari presides over 9th virtual FEC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 9th virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started with the rendition of the national anthem immediately President Buhari arrived at the Chamber and it was followed with a one-minute silence in honour of Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, a former cabinet member who died on Monday.

Present at the meeting is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno and the Head of Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Seven Ministers physically present at the meeting are the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of State, Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

Others are the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare.

Expected to present memoranda at the meeting are the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

