Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the country’s first artisanally- mined gold. ⁦ “With the implementation of the PAGDMI scheme which will result in the set-up of accredited gold buying centres across key mining areas, artisanal miners and SMEs engaged in mining will be able to capture the value of their work,” Buhari said […]

The post Buhari receives Nigeria’s first artisanally-mined gold appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...