Buhari to Senate: Sack of service chiefs is a choice

The Presidency on Tuesday told the Senate that the appointment or sack of service chiefs is a presidential prerogative.

A presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Muhammadu Buhari would do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

The statement titled ‘Service Chiefs: Position of Presidency on Resolution by the Senate’ read: “The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

“The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.”

The Senate, on Tuesday, asked the country’s service chiefs to step aside owing to the rising insecurity in the country, following a motion by Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno).

