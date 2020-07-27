Buhari’s government has failed Nigerians, says APC lawmaker

The lawmaker representing Kachia/Kagarko Federal Constituency, Kaduna, in the House of Representatives, Gabriel Saleh has slammed the Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government on the handling of security issues. “So I feel the Federal Government has failed Nigeria. Our people are crying and suffering, over 40 people were killed in less than two weeks,” Saleh said while […]

