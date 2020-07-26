Buhari’s honesty, vision, stabilising factors in Nigeria — Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, yesterday, described President Muhammadu Buhari as a stabilising force, whose honest leadership and visionary economic policies are stabilising the country and creating a promising, sustainable self-reliant economy at a most trying time in the country.

Uzodinma, who was speaking while a delegation of the Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria, led by its Chairman, Mohamadu Salihu Danlami, paid him a courtesy visit in Owerri, said it was convenient for people to rail on the heightened insecurity situation in the country, forgetting that there was a time Boko Haram was occupying more than 24 LGAs in the country.

The governor submitted that the President’s honest management of resources and selflessness has helped, in no small way, in stabilising the polity and in putting the economy on the path of recovery and self reliance, adding that but for the President’s manifest honest leadership and relentless onslaught against corruption, the country would have long gone under.

Uzodinma said unlike in the past when the military were ill-equipped, the President has strengthened the security architecture with the modern weapons to defend the country, with Buhari’s regular interaction with security chiefs demonstrating that he is personally interested in how they carry out their assignments.

On the economy, the governor said the recent World Bank report giving Nigerian economy a pass mark in growth has confirmed that the government’s economic policies were yielding results and commended the President for his initiative in improving on national revenue by exploring other natural resources outside crude oil.

