Buni seeks more women in politics

YOBE State Governor and APC Chairman caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni has stated that the party would give more opportunities for women participation to in politics.

A statement by Governor Buni’s spokesman Mamman Mohammed said the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen met with the governor in Abuja on behalf of 54 women groups.

The governor while receiving Tallen said, “The APC would create more opportunities and the enabling environment to accommodate more women to participate actively and fully in politics”.

Buni noted that the time was now ripe for the Nigerian women to make their marks in National development through active participation in the political affairs of the nation.

He thanked the women group for their confidence and support for his interim leadership at the party’s helm, stressing that he would work hard with the cooperation of all party members including women to reconcile all parties.

Earlier, Dame Tallen under the umbrella of Women for Politics in Nigeria (WFPN) presented a letter on behalf of 54 women groups endorsing the leadership of the Governor Buni-led Committee.

Tallen said women are confident that Governor Buni would rescue the party from its current woes and rebuild it into a more formidable force.

