CAC Denies Customers Entry into Abuja, Lagos Office

The Corporate Affairs Commission has barred customers from physically visiting its office premises in Abuja and Lagos to carry out official transactions.

This is believed to be a precautionary measure which the commission has adopted for the safety of customers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a public notice released through its verified Twitter accounts on Thursday, the CAC said customers would be required to send and receive documents from the commission through designated courier companies from August 10 to August 31, 2020.

The commission said this would help it control the number of persons in its offices while ensuring a convenient process for the accessibility of its services.

It promised to set up a mechanism to allow customers send and receive documents via email.

The statement said, “With this, the physical submission of original documents before collection of pre-incorporation certificates will be dispensed with.

“The documents uploaded online by the customer and approved for the registration would suffice.”

It said this new order would place a responsibility on customers to make sure that their documents were signed by the person’s name appearing in any transaction they were seeking.

Customers staged a protest on Friday in front of the headquarters of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja to protest new policy on delivery of company registration certificates introduced due to COVID-19.

The customers, including lawyers, brandished placards with inscriptions alleging service inefficiency in the CAC.

Reacting to the protest, the Registrar General, Garba Abubakar, the premises of the commission has always been overwhelmed with clients which forced the management to take a decision in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols to stop the spread of the pandemic.

“What we have done is to insist on mailing, not have any physical contact with customers any longer. From tomorrow all new certificate will be sent through courier companies and the customers will bear the cost because they are paying for transport or buying fuel to drive themselves to this place, they can as well pay the cost of delivery,” he said.

Abubakar said that from August 10, every other process would be done by mailing.

