Former Olympian turned reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner has expressed her desire to be Kanye West’s running mate in the upcoming US elections. The 70-year-old transgender revealed that she asked the 43-year-old rapper if she can be his running partner in his own planned bid for power. She made this known when she was asked if she […]

