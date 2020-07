At least another two airports were yesterday certified ready and opened to commercial flights services after three months of COVID-19 lockdown.The facilities, Margaret Ekpo Airport, Calabar and Yola Airport, Adamawa State, reopened, although amid general traveller apathy

The post Calabar, Kaduna, Yola airports open amid traveller apathy appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...