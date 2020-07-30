Catholic Bishops decry pandemic hardships, deaths

Agency Reporter

Catholic bishops of Africa have decried the current hardships and tough situations on the continent and its surrounding islands in the last one year.

They attributed it mainly to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic that had ravaged the world, saying it had killed millions of people within and outside the church.

“Indeed, this problem is compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc everywhere,” the bishops said in a message to mark 2020 SECAM Day.

The bishops, under the aegis of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), said they had decided to postpone their annual celebration for 2020 to Aug. 2 from July 29.

The President of SECAM, Cardinal Philippe Quedraogo, said this in a message to mark the 2020 SECAM DAY, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

SECAM, the continental body of all the Catholic bishops from the English, French and Portuguese speaking regions of Africa was founded by Catholic Bishops of Africa on July 29, 1969.

Quedraogo said: “The pandemic has so far killed millions around the world, including Africans and has affected the clergy, religious and the lay faithful alike.”

He added that different measures had been adopted to contain the spread of the disease, including prayers, but new cases had continued to soar in many African countries as much as around the world.

“As we already said in our Pentecost Message, if we experience pain or suffering, God participates in it in order to overcome it.

“God will not allow any evil in his works, unless in his omnipotence and goodness, he is able to bring forth good out of evil,” the cardinal said.

The cardinal also said the pandemic had exposed how vulnerable we are as humans, irrespective, of colour or status.

“It is a time for all Africans to reactivate the value of solidarity that has shaped our worldview and traditional society in order to turn our economies around.

“We urge people around the world to be courageous and not be in despair as we continue to pray and wait for God’s time.

“We also pray for an end to violence and killings everywhere around the world and call on world leaders for immediate action,” they said.

