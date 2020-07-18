Centre LSD lauds FG gold initiative, makes case for miners

The African Centre for leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) has lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for initiating the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative.

The initiative put together by the Buhari administration was to develop gold mining in the country.

The Executive Director of the centre, Mr. Monday Osasah who made the commendation on Saturday in Abuja, also urged the President to intervene and remove the encumbrances that has made it difficult for artisanal miners to access the N5bn artisanal and small scale mining loan.

The loan scheme put together between the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the Bank of Industry.

“The gold initiative is commendable as it is part of government efforts to supporting the Artisanal Miners across the nation, and eliminate illegality so that youth who are interested in mining will be supported to do their business properly and legitimately,” Osasah said.

He charged the government to extend its political will to ensure that the conditions attached to the N5bn loan scheme are looked into, to ease its access by artisanal miners across the country, particularly those that have formalised and perfected their registration with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Osasah further said that as the government warms up to expand the scope of the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative to states with gold endowment, following the success of the pilot, government should ensure fairness by ensuring that no state is left behind.

