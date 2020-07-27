Cheruiyot ready to hunt for glory on the track again

Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot, the 1 500 metres world champion, is hoping to return to competitive running next month after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Cheruiyot, a three-time Diamond League winner, has targeted the August 14 Monaco race of the same series as his return date. He plans to run in at least three more races before the end of the year.

“My focus is to be there, to compete to run at least my personal best,” he told Reuters.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world, led to the shutting down or postponement of sporting events.

