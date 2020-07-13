‘Chief Hunter’, Maigiwa Abducted in Borno

On Sunday, the leader of Borno State hunters and partner of the military in the fight against Boko Haram in the state, Abdulkareem Umar, aka Baba Maigiwa, may have been abducted by the insurgents.

Local sources said Baba Maigiwa was possibly held hostage by a Boko Haram factional leader, Modu Sulum in what was described as a failed negotiation deal.

Baba Maigiwa is the leader of hundreds of hunters that were recruited last year by the state government to compliment the efforts of the military in the fight against Boko Haram in the state.

He helped Bauchi State, in 2009, under then governor Isa Yuguda to curb Boko Haram activities in the state.

In Borno State, Baba Maigiwa is believed to be in charge of over 5,000 hunters and vigilantes launching offensive on the insurgents alongside the military.

No official statement has been released on the missing chief hunter.

It wasearlier reported that the father of an ex-Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, Pa Defwan Dariye, has been kidnapped from his home in Mushere, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

This is the second time Pa Dariye, who is in his early 90s will be kidnapped after the first incident in February 2015. He was also abducted by gunmen who invaded his home but was rescued a few days later by vigilantes at the Nasarawa/Plateau boundary.

A source in the community, Bulus Gambo, said the gunmen stormed his house in Mushere community and took him away to an unknown destination.

Gambo, who disclosed this in Jos on Friday morning, said: “The Information is true. It happened in the early hours of Thursday. The old man was just in his house when some gunmen came and took him away.”

An aide to the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Magit Mangut Mafiyai also confirmed the abduction of Pa Dariye.

According to Mafiyai, the Council Chairman, Yusuf Mahanan Machen visited the residence of the victim and asked the security agencies to be proactive and do everything within their powers to rescue him.

The spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, said security agents had been deployed to the Council Area to hunt for Pa Dariye’s abductors and ensure his release.

He said: “As soon as we got the information, the Commissioner of Police led other officers to Bokkos. The security team detailed to go after the abductors have already swung into action and we hope the victim will be released soon”.

