Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor, Aminu Logun Dies of COVID-19

The Chief of Staff to Governor Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Aminu Logun is dead.

His death was confirmed on Twitter by Fafoluyi Olayinka, the Special Assistant, New Media to the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrasaq Abdulrahman.

Olayinka tweeted:

“Kwara State Chief Of Staff, Aminu Adisa Logun Is Dead.. Indeed, death is the next thing after birth. Black Tuesday here in Kwara.”

The Street Journal learnt that Logun died at the age of 73 as a result of COVID-19 complications and just a few hours after his test result returned positive.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the sad incident.

He said: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we wish to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State Aminu Adisa Logun (mni).

“Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive.

“The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019 until he returned to his Lord.

“The Governor has declared seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff.

“The Governor commiserates with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“Details about his janazah will be made public by the family and the government in due course.”

The late Aminu Logun was appointed the Chief of Staff of the Kwara State Governor in 2019.

