Chivita unveils orange safari drink

Chivitai isonce again at the forefront of providing Nigerians with innovative beverage solutions as it announces the launch of the new Happy Hour Flavoured Drink in Orange Safari flavour. As Nigeria’s leading fruit juice and value added dairy manufacturer, this launch is another testament to the continuous drive by Chi Limited for product innovation, high quality, and sustained consumer satisfaction. With its consistently high quality product offerings over the years, Chivita, leading fruit juice brand of CHI Limited, has remained the undisputed leader in the fruit juices and still drinks category.

This new product launch is expected to drive value and excitement in the flavoured drink segment as it offers yet another appealing product for consumers to choose from. At a retail price of N50, the new Happy Hour Orange Safari offers value for consumers seeking to enjoy the same great taste of the orange fruit at a pocket-friendly price.

Packaged in a hygienic, easy to use and convenient 180ml pack, Happy Hour Orange Safari provides a direct response to consumers who seek natural refreshment with no added artificial preservatives at a very affordable price. It is an ideal buy for consumers who are on-the-go and is an excellent product to pack in children’s lunch boxes.

In Nigeria, and around the world, orange is one of the most consumed fruits. It is widely abundant in many locations, has numerous health benefits, and is a tasty fruit.

Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, CHI Limited Marketing Director stated that the launch of Happy Hour Orange Safari is a strategic move for expanding the company’s portfolio of value-added products to meet consumers’ needs.

“We are excited to launch Happy Hour Orange Safari; a product we are sure will delight consumers with its natural and refreshing orange taste. Happy Hour Orange Safari delivers on our commitment to provide consumers with more beverage options, while staying true to our strong company focus of ensuring quality and affordability for all our products,” she said.

