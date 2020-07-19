‘Churches must restructure to meet reopening directives’

Samson Oti

The Patron of Celestial Church of Christ, Oko-Oba Parish III, Venerable Most Senior Evangelist Gabriel Ojediran, has said that churches need to be restructured in order to adapt to government’s directive for reopening of churches.

Ojediran, who recounted his ordeal as church elder during an interview, said government has taken good measures by closing the church at the appropriate time to save the citizens of this country and urged church leaders to restructure in terms of services and doctrine that could go against the policy of the government.

“I think our government has been proactive about our well-being; we must appreciate that. And we should also understand that the virus has taken millions of lives across the world. Those of us living today only have privilege by the grace of God; we are not better and that’s why the church must be restructured in line with government directives,” he said.

The former director of Gabs Construction Company also urged the government to consider many opportunities that could help in fighting the pandemic spiritually as church leaders called for reopening of religious centres.

