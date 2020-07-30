CIPM inducts 660 members, seeks innovation

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) yesterday inducted 660 members into the human resource profession with a charge on the inductees to be prepared for the disruption in the business and the entire world of work.

At the 39th induction ceremony held virtually, President/Chairman of Council of the Institute, Mr. Wale Adediran, said the state of the economy is scary; worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme of the induction was: “The New Normal: A case for multidimensional leadership.”

He said despite the scary state of the economy laced with uncertainties, the future is bright for those who make the best of today.

“Disruption is the name of the game… we all should be used to that by now. We must always be prepared for the next wave of change, and the next. This is the new normal. This is today’s world of work,” he said.

Adediran further charged the new inductees to, as HR Leaders, “have strong business acumen, a head for numbers, passion for people, agility, resilience and an enterprise mindset.

“We must, in addition, have a good grasp of change management principles and how to effectively prepare for and address the potential impacts of change effectively.”

