CJ Federal High Court on self-isolation

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho has gone on self isolation following a confirmed case of COVID -19 among one of his official aides.

Justice Tsoho has also directed other staff, who might have come in contact with the said official to also self-isolate pending the outcome of the screening tests conducted.

In a statement by the acting Information Officer of the court, Mrs Catherine Oby Nwandu, said the Federal High Court recognizes that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

“The Court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the COVID – 19 prescribed by global and national health authorities,” she said.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of COVID 19.

“He urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties, while ensuring that they are well protected.

