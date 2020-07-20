CJN, Sanwo-Olu others laud NBA-SBL for innovation

NBA Section on Business Law earns top praise for innovative conference Several eminent guests at the recently held 14th annual Business Law Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) have commended the organisers for putting together a world-class e-conference. There were over 3,500 delegates in attendance at the two-day e-Conference, which […]

