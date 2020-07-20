Collapse of NDDC MD underlines weight of corruption in APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the “dramatic collapse” of acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, while being grilled by the House of Representatives, further underscored the weight of corruption that has allegedly bedevilled the present administration.

Pondei “fainted” on Monday during his presentation at the ongoing probe of the agency by the House of Representatives.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and the Pondei-led NDDC’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta over alleged corruption.

The PDP in a statement on Monday, by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said Pondei “collapsed” under the weight and shame of overwhelming collective guilt brought on him by the exposure of massive corruption allegedly being perpetrated by NDDC officials and APC leaders.

The party also reiterated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affair, Godswill Akpabio and to also disband the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC), if he desired the coordinated probe he ordered to yield any credible results.

“Mr. President must note that the malevolent odour of corruption oozing out of his administration are too odious to be swept under the carpets.

“It is revealing that Pondei could go no further in the face of scathing revelations of direct pillaging of resources meant for the development and welfare of the Niger Delta people, in an unbridled corruption racket, in which the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, also stands accused.

“It is rather curious that Prof. Pondei slumped after lawmakers demanded that he offers explanations on the contentious payment of billions of naira, alleged unbudgeted sums, to certain companies by the NDDC.

“This is particularly as Nigerians recall that the embattled NDDC boss had, last week, stalled proceedings by challenging the legislators and walking out on the House of Representatives investigative panel,” the party said.

