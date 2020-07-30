Comedy in high places

By Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol

SIR: Once upon a time, Nigerians witnessed a mild drama at the Federal High Court, Abuja in 2018. Olisa Metuh, former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, accused of receiving N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, ahead of 2015 general election, suddenly slumped while making his way to the dock for the continuation of his trial. The same year, the then Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State also purportedly lost consciousness after policemen fired teargas in the direction of Government House, Ado-Ekiti. He was later taken to the state house clinic where doctors attended to him.

A year later in 2019, it would be the turn of the then-senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye. This time, the venue was the Nigeria Police Force headquarters, Abuja where reportedly slumped. And now this month, the Acting Managing Director NDDC, Prof Daniel Pondei suddenly collapsed midway into the public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta probing the NDDC.

Pondei was responding to allegations of N1.5 billion financial misappropriation levelled against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC which he heads when he suddenly collapsed and couldn’t respond to questions from the chairman of the probe panel.

Are we really serious in Nigeria? It is a pity that some Nigerians who are at the helm of affairs have developed this new way of diverting attention from their wrongdoings during interrogation. The saddest part of it is that this method is becoming fashionable. Are they praying for a sickness that they don’t have? Who are they fooling?

Such ugly spectacles tend to give them away as being guilty of the crime under investigation in which case, the trick is to attract sympathy of the public not minding that such ignoble behaviours put our country to shame in the eyes of the world. For how long can we sit and be watching these people loot our patrimony, fake their health status and use comedy to escape from being prosecuted?

When will enough be enough? The country should get serious by taking stern measures against such practices.

To halt this condemnable trend, the government must adopt new ways of dealing with these comedians.

Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol, Bayero University, Kano.

