Nigeria’s Telehealth company, Pre Diagnosis International has developed an interactive mobile application, the PDI App which allows individuals to consult and receive wholesale treatment for many minor and major health challenges from doctors via the cell phone without physically visiting the hospital.

The application gives users immediate access to highly trained and experienced doctors who can assist them access quality healthcare from anywhere in the world, whether from home, office, on a business trip or vacation.

PDI’s Managing Director, Dr. John Iguve said, “Among other things, the PDI App user can obtain and store latest blood pressure reading, heart health vitals, blood sugar information, as well as other vital statistics required to comprehensively evaluate the state of their health status. Also, the doctor may order an investigation, give a prescription or counselling or initiate a referral to a secondary centre via the interaction.

“The good thing about the App is that it is developed for the poor and vulnerable members of the society and therefore very cheap to access by all”.

The post Company targets poor, vulnerable with TeleHealth app appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...