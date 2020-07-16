The Committee of Monotechnic and Polytechnic Librarians in Nigeria (COMPLIN) has appealed to the Federal Government for an increase in the allocation of funds to polytechnic libraries in the country.

In a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Dr. Chris Enyia after its 57th regular meeting at the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Osun State, COMPLIN commended the Federal Government for sustaining the intervention in library developments in the polytechnics through Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and pleaded for an increase in the allocation of funds to polytechnic libraries and urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the review of TETFund Act to include monotechnics as the beneficiary of the fund.

The Committee also appreciated the Management of the Polytechnic (Iree), under the leadership of Dr. Olawoye Olaniran for ensuring a successful hosting of the meeting and the giant strides made towards improving the standard of the Polytechnic especially in the area of library development.

While it encouraged the involvement of all stakeholders in the design of policies and programmes that affect the libraries and librarians, the Committee frowned at the poor reading culture among youths, which it said, has contributed to the high incidence of examination malpractices in Nigeria.

It, therefore, suggested the provision of modern library facilities from primary schools up to tertiary levels of education to curb this trend.

The Committee observed the alarming state of insecurity in the country and suggested that increased investment in entrepreneurial education will complement existing government efforts in this regard.

The post COMPLIN seeks increased TETFund allocation to Polytechnic libraries appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...