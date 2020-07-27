Conference of Speakers’ll ensure success of Electoral Reforms — Hon Abbas

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Adamawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon Aminu Abbas, at the weekend, assured that Conference of Speakers will ensure the success of Electoral Reforms at the National Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by one of the leaders of the groups, Coordinator, Positive Youth Transformation Initiative, PYTI, Charles Christopher, which quoted Abbas as assuring Nigerians that the Adamawa State House of Assembly and other Speakers across the country will throw their weight behind effort made to get the Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed into in 2020.

According to the statement, Hon Abbas assured that his colleagues across the country are committed to enduring Electoral Reforms that will serve the interest of the country.

The Speaker gave the assurance in his office while receiving representatives of two non-governmental organizations, Center For Liberty (CFL) and Positive Youth Transformation Initiative (PYTI), that are presently advocating for Electoral Reforms, among other core issues bordering on democratic governance and social change in Nigeria.

CFL and PYTI had led several other groups on a peaceful march in Yola, Adamawa State, demanding for a resolution that will urge the National Assembly in Abuja to expedite action on the quick passage of the Electoral Act 2020 (Repeal and Re-enactment), currently before the Senate.

The Statement reads in part, “The Electoral Act Amendment Bill is very important and will pilot a positive change in the diverse ramifications of the country towards strengthening the country’s democracy.

“All efforts towards a rewarding, peaceful, and progressive election that will represent the people’s interest is what we shall work for, and this Bill can make it happen; therefore, I would not relent to implore effort until it is passed by the National Assembly.

“I receive your letter on behalf of the people of Adamawa State; your advocacy is something that the entire members of this house welcome, and once it is something that has to do with elections, I can assure you that the Conference of Speakers will also support it.

“We believe that the electoral process must be strengthened, the people’s voice must count and I can assure you that this House and Conference of Speakers in the North- East, the 19 northern States and beyond, will support an enduring Electoral Reforms.

The statement also made it known that the PYTI Coordinator, Charles Christopher, had entreated the leadership of the Adamawa State Houses of Assembly to pass a resolution urging the National Assembly to recommit to the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill this year, describing as the most sought after legislation.

“The Nigerian people need the effervescent direction of its leadership strata at all levels, and in this case, Electoral Reform will guide the country to her destined path of Credible Elections and Electoral Justice, just as it will cast the names of the members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and Lawmakers in the Northeast in good light for supporting this process.”

