CONHESS review: Akwa Ibom health workers suspend two-week-old strike

Akwa Ibom State Health Workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, have suspended the industrial action they embarked upon two weeks ago over the non-implementation of Consolidated Health Salary Structure.

The decision of the State Health workers to suspend their strike, however, followed the State government’s review of their CONHESS last week by 80per cent.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Chairman of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, (NANNM), Patrick Odu, Chairman of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Godwin Archibong, and Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Workers Professionals,(NUAHWP) Aniebiet Obot, made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

The Unions ordered their members to resume work immediately and commended all stakeholders and particularly governor Udom Emmanuel for ensuring that their demands are met.

“Sequel to the agreement signed by the Organised Labour represented by the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in respect of the industrial action embarked upon by the Joint Health Sector Unions over non-implementation of Consolidated Health Salary Structure, the Congress of JOHESU rose from it meeting today July 29, 2020, and resolved to suspend the strike.

“The Leadership of the Joint Health Sector Unions, Akwa Ibom State Council heartily appreciates the State Government under the leadership of Mr Udom Emmanuel for his magnanimity in ensuring that the demands of the Health workers in the state are met.

“Consequently, the strike is hereby suspended and members directed to resume their normal duties immediately.

“JOHESU as a partner in progress highly commend the Chief of staff and supervising commissioner of Workers, Ephraim Inyangeyen, the head of the Civil Service, Effiong Essien and the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and JPSNC for their cooperation and concerted efforts towards resolving the crisis in the state”, the statement said

