Contact tracing most challenging in Jigawa

By Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

Contact tracing of patients has been described as the most challenging in the Covid-19 prevention and control exercise.

This was discussed by the member in Jigawa State’s Taskforce Committee on Covid-19 and the state team leader of DFID Lafiya programme in the state, Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada, in his welcome address presented during a day sensitisation workshop for traditional leaders in the state on Covid-19 infection and control at Manpower Development Institute, Dutse, organised by the Lafiya programme finding by the Department for International Development (DFID).

Dr. Abdullahi Maiwada described contact tracing as the most difficult job experienced during the hot of the pandemic by their committee and medical team in the state.

He said the successes achieved by the state government on the fight against Covid-19 would depend on the cooperation, support and participation of traditional and religious leaders.

In his keynote address, the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi, said Jigawa State’s Traditional Council has directed district heads in the five emirates to be part of the mobilisation and public enlightenment programmes ahead of the second phase of Covid-19 pandemic.

The emir, who was represented by the Senior Councillor in Dutse Emirate Council and Galadima of Dutse, Alhaji Basiru Sunusi, said traditional leaders have a big role to play in the fight against Covid-19.

